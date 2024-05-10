WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 5/10 - Six King & Queen Of The Ring First Round Matches, Cody Rhodes Speaks

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 10, 2024, coming to you live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania!

Three women will become one step closer to securing their spot in the final of the Queen Of The Ring Tournament at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring on May 25 as one half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill collides with Piper Niven while her tag team partner and the other half of the titleholders Bianca Belair goes head-to-head with Candice LeRae and their ally Naomi takes on Nia Jax in a trio of first round matches. Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY all advanced to the quarterfinals this past Monday on "WWE Raw" by defeating Dakota Kai, Ivy Nile, and Natalya respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the King Of The Ring Tournament, Ilja Dragunov beat Ricochet in a first round match to secure their spot in the quarterfinals on Monday's "Raw", while Jey Uso defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and GUNTHER beat Sheamus. Tonight, three more men will advance as Tama Tonga of The Bloodline goes one-on-one with one half of The Street Profits Angelo Dawkins, Carmelo Hayes squares off with Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles faces Randy Orton.

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has something on his mind to share after he successfully retained his title against the aforementioned Styles at WWE Backlash this past Saturday.