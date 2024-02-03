Naomi, Tiffany Stratton Officially Join WWE SmackDown Roster Following Royal Rumble

The women's division on "WWE SmackDown" just got a double dose of added excitement in the form of some serious "Glow" and a whole lot of "Tiffy Time."

Simultaneously following up on the women's Royal Rumble's biggest return and debut, respectively, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton have been officially added to the "SmackDown" roster. In a backstage segment, Michin, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair were shown waiting outside General Manager Nick Aldis' office as Naomi emerged, contract in hand. The quartet began to celebrate the return of the two-time former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion emphatically when Aldis' door opened once more and out came Stratton, also with a contract in hand.

The former "NXT" Women's Champion and 2023 "NXT" Female Superstar of the Year announced to all that she is the center of the universe, also signed a contract, and wondered aloud where her applause might be. As the group laughed in response, Stratton got in Belair's face and stated that she wasn't afraid to step to the baddest in WWE, assuring them all that they'd remember her immediately before turning and slapping not Belair, but Michin, right in the face.

As Aldis emerged to investigate the ruckus, Michin was visibly upset, asking for a match with Stratton tonight, which was made official before a commercial break soon after. Though plans for Naomi weren't immediately made, aside from the Rumble, her last televised appearance in WWE was a successful tag team title defense alongside Sasha Banks over Natalya and Shayna Baszler in May of 2022.

Ultimately Stratton prevailed in her debut match, defeating Michin after a Prettiest Moonsault Ever.