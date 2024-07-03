Bully Ray Assesses Damian Priest & Seth Rollins' WWE Money In The Bank Title Match

While there's plenty going on at Money in the Bank this Saturday in Toronto, Canada, one of the more intriguing matches on the card is Seth Rollins challenging Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The intrigue comes just as much from the stipulations to the match as the title being on the line, however, as a Rollins loss will leave him unable to challenge for the title again as long as Priest is champion, while Priest losing means he will have to depart his stable, the Judgment Day.

While discussing the match on Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray revealed some conflicting thoughts regarding the potential finish for Rollins-Priest, and what he'd like to see coming out of it.

"If you take the championship off of Damian right now...something just feels odd about having the championship back on Seth," Bully said. "I don't need the championship back on Seth. I'd like to see Damian have a little bit more of a run as champion. Although, I love the idea of getting the championship away from Damian, because the closer it gets to Seth, that means the closer we get to Punk and Drew, which means the closer we get to Seth and Punk."

While Bully and co-host Dave LaGreca were able to come up with directions for Priest as champion coming out of the PLE, they had far more difficulty doing so for Rollins without the title. Even still, Bully ultimately came down on the side of Rollins not winning the belt back so soon.

"I don't know what there is for Seth Rollins," Bully said. "I just don't know if I need to see Seth Rollins as the champion."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription