Seth Rollins Returns To WWE Raw, Will Challenge Damian Priest At Money In The Bank

While much of the audience in Corpus Christi and those watching along at home were likely anticipating an Uncle Howdy return, since the countdown clock that was propped up recently expired as "WWE Raw" hit the air, a different surprise kicked off the show as "Burn it down!" blared over the speakers. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins returned to WWE television for the first time since playing sacrificial lamb for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, quickly reminding the WWE Universe that this was still Monday Night Rollins.

After expressing his happiness to be back, Rollins quickly got down to business, stating his immediate intentions of reacquiring the WWE World Heavyweight Championship he lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, and eyeballing the Money In the Bank briefcase now hanging from high above the ring as the premium live event takes the "next up" place on WWE's calendar. But before he could get into any briefcase aspirations, the current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest hit the ring, showing respect for Rollins before stating that "Raw" is no longer Monday Night Rollins but rather All Rise for El Campeon.

The two men jawed back and forth, with Priest reminding Rollins that he was the first to challenge for his then-newly created World Heavyweight Championship, and admitting that he lost then because Rollins was better. That, however, is not the case now, according to Priest, and ultimately, he told "The Architect" that he didn't need to worry about ladders or briefcases and instead, challenged him to a championship match at Money In the Bank.

