Backstage Details On Bray Wyatt Tribute Stable Expected To Debut On Monday's WWE Raw

Clash at the Castle is over, the last QR code tease has aired, and the wrestling world now awaits Monday night and the June 17 edition of "WWE Raw," which is expected to see the debut of the long-teased Bray Wyatt tribute stable referred to by many fans as "Wyatt 6." As the day approaches when at least some of the mysteries surrounding this shadowy group should be revealed, a new report from Fightful Select could provide a few of those answers ahead of time.

For one thing, Fightful confirms the expected stable membership of Taylor Rotunda (fka Bo Dallas), long-absent stars Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis, and the recently re-hired Erick Rowan. Interestingly, there was no mention of either "WWE NXT" star Joe Gacy, who had previously been reported as being involved with the group, or Alexa Bliss, who fans have speculated could return from maternity leave as part of the act — though Fightful says there are "additional pieces that we haven't quite confirmed." Fightful says they were most recently told that Rotunda is set to reprise the "Uncle Howdy" character he portrayed during Wyatt's final run with WWE, and there had been discussions of theming other performers around Firefly Funhouse characters Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig Boy, and the White Rabbit. The details of the specific characters and their visual appearance, however, aren't widely known, though Fightful says the stable's costumes have been a labor-intensive project.

Perhaps the most interesting thing in Fightful's report is that there are currently no supernatural elements planned as part of the act. The outlet claims there's been internal discussion about previous storylines involving Wyatt characters having trouble working in the ring; the lack of a supernatural aspect is expected to sidestep this problem and help the stable "work with modern wrestling."