WWE Clash At The Castle 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Professional wrestling was never meant to be predictable. It was always about what someone can do in the ring, and how the boundaries of traditional storytelling, performance, and athleticism can be pushed. Professional wrestling was never meant to be predictable, but was always meant to challenge our presumptions about what is possible.

Advertisement

Heading into Clash at the Castle, it was almost certain that Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were walking out of the pay-per-view just as they walked in: champions. The match itself was decent — as capable as everyone in that ring was, there is only so much that they can do with all the moving parts. By the time the smoke cleared, however, it was Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn who were having their hands raised in the ring, with Samantha Irvin proclaiming them as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It was not the match or the finish itself that was exciting, but the implications of the result that are intriguing and exciting.

This is what wrestling is about. Fyre and Dawn's upset shocked us, and broke our world a little bit. In what universe do The Unholy Union, whose appearances have been few and far between, overcome the dominant team of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill? Our perception of the roster was challenged and shifted by Dawn's sneaky win, and in that shattering of our glass assumptions, we have room to discuss and reform our thoughts of what is possible in the world of professional wrestling from here onward.

Advertisement

A broken mold provides the perfect ecosystem for dozens of possibilities and opportunities to thrive. If The Unholy Union have a good and lengthy reign — and that itself is a big if — then we may have the revival of Fyre as a dominant champion, just as she was as Kay Lee Ray in NXT UK, and the launch of Dawn as a mainstay of the roster. That possibility is incredibly exciting, and fitting as WWE moves toward a more global image. If The Unholy Union lose their titles almost immediately, then it can open up conversations about why they won in the first place, and the perceptions WWE themselves have in regards to the women's tag team division, and the women's locker room as a whole. If The Unholy Union's new reign falls anywhere in between, we can have any combination of those conversations. The possibilities to expand our knowledge about the world of professional wrestling is an exciting prospect, and it is only through upset finishes like tonight's that we have the opportunity to explore the most niche and theoretical corners of that knowledge.

Congratulations to The Unholy Union! Through this reign, may we learn more about the product we're all here to enjoy.

Written by Angeline Phu

Advertisement