Bayley Outlasts Piper Niven, Retains WWE Women's Title At Clash At The Castle

Bayley upset Piper Niven in her home nation to retain the WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle 2023. After a physical contest (with a touch of comedic timing from Chelsea Green) Bayley kept her title by the skin of her teeth with a Crucifix Driver pinfall.

Advertisement

The match itself saw a dominant challenger in Niven often man-handling the champion, throwing her around the ring and landing power moves. Bayley fought her way back into the match as the ultimate underdog, using Niven's momentum to her advantage to land counters to remain in the bout. The champion was also working against a numbers disadvantage in the early going, with Green getting involved when the referee had their back turned.

Of course, that didn't last long, and when the referee clocked onto the shenanigans Green was swiftly ejected from ringside — only to return later on, hoping a luchadora mask would pull the wool over the referee's eyes. It didn't, and Bayley went on to retain her title free of Green's interference. Bayley's reign now will now extend beyond 69 days following her third title defense since winning the belt at WrestleMania in April.

Advertisement