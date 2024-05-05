Backstage Update On Potential Members Of WWE's New Bray Wyatt-Themed Faction

Over the last few weeks, WWE has guided fans on a cryptic treasure hunt, with the final prize rumored to be a new faction led by Uncle Howdy (fka Bo Dallas), the real-life brother of the late Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt). WWE's latest clue revealed a QR code that linked to a phone number and an audio file indicating that several "missing" people have come together to form a new family in WWE.

In the wake of this massive Easter egg, PWInsider is now reporting that this new group will soon present themselves on WWE television as a spinoff of sorts of the Wyatt Family. Moreover, this Bray Wyatt-themed faction will feature a few former associates of Wyatt's, in addition to some new names, who have been subject to absences from WWE programming. The five names currently penciled into this reported group are Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.

Like the aforementioned audio file alluded to, all members of this new faction have previous experience in other factions, or families, in WWE. Cross formerly served as a member of Sanity up until her stablemates Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain were called up to WWE's main roster, while she remained in "WWE NXT" in 2018. Similarly, Dexter Lumis was once a member of The Way alongside the likes of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. While the latter three stayed in close proximity to each other on WWE's main roster, Lumis abruptly disappeared from television last year, last wrestling on the June 1 episode of "WWE Main Event." Erick Rowan, of course, was a member of the original Wyatt Family before the group disbanded in 2017.

For Gacy, his status as the leader of The Schism took a turn when Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler (Grizzled Young Veterans) departed from WWE in September 2023. As a result, Gacy later declared that Schism was "dead."

As of now, there is no word on whether Alexa Bliss, who notably aligned with Wyatt's alter-ego The Fiend from 2020 until 2021, will be part of this offshoot unit as well.