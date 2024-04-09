Social Media Post Adds More Fuel To WWE Raw Tease

Plenty was going on during WWE's post-WrestleMania 40 "Raw," including a few cryptic moments before and during the show that called to mind late WWE star Bray Wyatt. That was by design, as it was later learned that such moments were done to tease the return of Wyatt's brother, WWE star Bo Dallas, who had last been seen portraying Uncle Howdy before his brother's death.

A few hours after the teases on "Raw," Dallas, as Uncle Howdy, took to Twitter to pour some gasoline into the simmering fire. While Howdy wasn't a chatterbox in his response, he got people's attention by posting the emoji of a rabbit, a callback to when Wyatt and Dallas returned to the WWE in the fall of 2020, as part of the viral "White Rabbit" campaign.

🐇 — Uncle Howdy (@UncleHowdy_) April 9, 2024

Having previously worked for WWE from 2008 to 2021, Dallas immediately adopted the Uncle Howdy character upon his return, making infrequent appearances on WWE TV to "haunt" Wyatt. The two would later align with each other during Wyatt's feud with LA Knight before Dallas was taken off TV alongside Wyatt after the latter began experiencing health issues.

Dallas has remained inactive since Wyatt's death, though he has remained under WWE contract, and appeared in both Wyatt's "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" documentary and at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame, where his father, Mike Rotunda, was inducted in as a member of the U.S. Express. Recently, news emerged that Dallas was expected to make a comeback to WWE TV, and a tease at the end of the Wyatt documentary hinted towards Dallas resuming the Howdy persona.