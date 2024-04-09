Odd Happenings On WWE RAW Reportedly Teasing Return Of Former NXT Champion

Strange things were afoot ahead of Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Prior to the show, a fan posted a video to social media of lights flickering, along with a quick musical tease. Later, during the broadcast itself, 2024 Andre the Giant Battle Royale winner Bronson Reed was cutting a promo backstage when the bottom of the screen scrambled in a familiar static pattern. In the lower right corner of the screen, the word "hello" appeared.

Fightful Select has confirmed that these teases are meant to herald the on-screen return of WWE star Bo Dallas, who portrayed the Uncle Howdy character as part of his late brother Bray Wyatt's storyline after both made their way back to WWE in late 2022. Dallas — who has remained under WWE contract despite Uncle Howdy being removed from WWE programming due to Wyatt's illness, which ultimately resulted in his tragic death — was recently featured in a WWE-produced Peacock documentary on Wyatt. In the documentary, Dallas talked about needing to create something to make his brother proud, and an Uncle Howdy tease was shown at the end of the film. Following the documentary's release, Fightful Select reported that a comeback for Dallas was planned, though they aren't certain whether he will return as Bo Dallas, Uncle Howdy, Taylor Rotunda (his real name), or some other character.

Dallas was first signed to a developmental deal in 2008, working in Florida Championship Wrestling before that promotion transitioned into "WWE NXT." He enjoyed a lengthy reign as "NXT" Champion in 2013 and 2014, losing the title on the very first premium live event to be broadcast via the WWE Network, but his subsequent main roster run faltered and he was released in 2021, eventually returning alongside Wyatt the following year.