WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Cause Of Death Reportedly Revealed

Just hours after news broke of the death of Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, new details are being reported on what caused his death.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Thursday night that Rotunda died after suffering a heart attack. He was 36 years old. Sapp added that Rotunda had been dealing with heart issues, which were "exacerbated" when he contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. Sapp added that he was given permission to reveal these details as Rotunda's family wanted them to be clarified.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced Rotunda's passing Thursday evening, stating that he received a call from Windham's father Mike (a WWE Hall of Famer who performed in the company as Irwin R. Schyster), who informed Levesque that his son passed away earlier in the day.

Bray Wyatt had not been seen on WWE programming since he taunted Bobby Lashley in a prerecorded video during the February 27 episode of "Raw." Wyatt's last match came one day earlier. It was a victory over L.A. Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight at a non-televised WWE live event in Rockford, Illinois.

It was reported over the summer that Rotunda was dealing with an illness, but the specifics were not stated publicly. There were recent indications that Rotunda's recovery was moving in a positive direction, including his father reportedly telling fans at a convention that his son would return "hopefully shortly." It makes Thursday's news all the more shocking to family, friends, and fans of Bray Wyatt.