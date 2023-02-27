WWE Raw Live Coverage (02/27) - Women's Tag Team Title Match, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa Vs. The Street Profits, Miz TV Returns And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on February 27, 2023, coming to you live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan!

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will be putting their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against former multi-time Women's Champion Lita and "The Man" Becky Lynch. Lynch has been at odds with Damage CTRL over the past couple of months and recruited the help of Lita to challenge for the title last week during "Ding Dong, Hello!".

One half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jimmy Uso, will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Street Profits. Tensions between Jimmy and his brother Jey have been on the up and up over the past few weeks, as Jey has been ambiguous as to where his loyalties lie amongst the drama between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

Asuka has been dominating the women's division as of late, defeating the likes of Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Chelsea Green, and winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn herself a shot at Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship at "WrestleMania 39". Tonight, she looks to score another win when she goes one-on-one with Carmella. Elsewhere in the women's division, Candice LeRae looks to settle her differences with Piper Niven following a heated backstage confrontation a couple of weeks ago.

MVP and Omos challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania last week and told him to appear on tonight's show to give them an answer. "The Beast Incarnate" last appeared at "Elimination Chamber" when he lost to "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley via disqualification.

The Miz has not had a clear path to "The Grandest Stage of Them All" this year, but was gifted an envelope by his wife, Maryse last week and was elated by its contents. He will be revealing what was inside the envelope on an episode of "MizTV".

Before he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes will be facing Chad Gable. Rhodes secured his spot in the main-event of WWE's biggest Premium Live Event of the year after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.