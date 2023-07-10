Updates On WWE Medical Status Of Bray Wyatt And Johnny Gargano

As WWE heads toward SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan, two of its stars have been stuck on the injury list. But while one could be making his way back to television imminently, the other doesn't seem to have a timeline for his return.

Fightful Select is reporting that Bray Wyatt is still sidelined with the illness that has kept him out of action since February. Wyatt had been set to feud with Bobby Lashley in a storyline that was reportedly also set to involve Uncle Howdy (portrayed by Bo Dallas) and Alexa Bliss, but Wyatt's injury has led to all involved essentially being shelved (even Lashley has been strangely absent from WWE TV of late). According to the report, WWE has been hesitant to make plans for Wyatt, as getting him cleared to compete has been a more difficult process than expected. It doesn't help that Alexa Bliss is now on maternity leave, making any plans for her quite impossible for the time being, regardless of Wyatt's health.

Wyatt returned to WWE in October of last year. He only wrestled a single televised match (against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble) before coming down with an undisclosed illness during his burgeoning rivalry with Lashley.

Meanwhile, former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano has also been out with injury, but according to another Fightful report, he is no longer injured and was almost involved in WWE's recent episode of "Raw" in Gargano's hometown in Cleveland, Ohio. Gargano's status for SummerSlam remains unknown, along with the status of a possible reunion with DIY partner Tommaso Ciampa. Gargano was said to be suffering from a recurring shoulder injury, but is "quite fine" and was even factored into unspecified creative plans recently — likely the scrapped appearance in Cleveland.