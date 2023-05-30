WWE Star Alexa Bliss Pregnant, Celebrates 'Best Oops Ever' With Husband Ryan Cabrera

It's been more than four months since we've seen Alexa Bliss on WWE programming, and now it seems wrestling will be without her for a significantly longer period of time. Bliss took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she's pregnant with her first child. Bliss' Twitter post indicated the pregnancy was "unexpected," something she later confirmed to E!.

"It was a total surprise, as we weren't trying at all," Bliss said.

The announcement comes a little more than a year after Bliss married singer Ryan Cabrera, who told E! that despite the surprise, the couple "couldn't be more excited." The baby is due in December.