Backstage Update On WWE Status Of Bray Wyatt And Uncle Howdy

When Pro Wrestling Insider reported earlier today that former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt is no longer listed on WWE's internal roster, it led many to believe the divisive wrestler no longer works for the company. A new report from Fightful Select, however, appears to have assuaged these fears.

According to Fightful, the internal roster PWI reported omitted Wyatt due to his current inability to take part in storylines due to health issues that have sidelined the third-generation star. Fightful also says Wyatt's masked sidekick, Uncle Howdy, is also still with WWE, but has no current creative plans due to Wyatt's health issues and has thus been sidelined for the time being.