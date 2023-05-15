Bray Wyatt Reportedly Not Listed In Any Way On WWE's Internal Roster

There's generally always something going on with Bray Wyatt, which makes it interesting that the current thing going on with him is absolutely nothing. It has now been over two months since Wyatt was last seen on WWE programming, and even longer since he last wrestled a match. And the latest bit of information regarding Wyatt will only lead to more questions regarding his future.

According to PWInsider Elite, Wyatt is no longer listed on the WWE's internal roster, in any sort of fashion. No further context was provided on whether this meant Wyatt was now out of WWE or was being left off the roster while not being used.