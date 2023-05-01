WWE Has A New Writer For Bray Wyatt, According To Road Dogg

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE programming since March, reportedly due to an unknown physical illness. However, according to WWE producer Brian "Road Dogg" James on the "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast, the company has brought in a new writer to work on material for Wyatt, possibly signaling a near-future return for the WWE star is in the works.

"We have a new writer, actually, for Bray now," James said. "So we'll see how all of that unfolds down the road." James was in the midst of explaining that the company previously had one writer specifically working on Wyatt's promos, who understood the character's voice and could quickly churn out material for Wyatt to use.