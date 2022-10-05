MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire

It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@roblee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.

Lee has a history of writing for several Disney television shows, as well as penning Marvel comics for characters such as Daredevil, Spider-Man, and The Avengers. He also has a connection to WWE as Lee once pitched a horror movie to the company relating to Bray Wyatt's Fiend gimmick, which never came to be.

It has been reported that Lee started working this job full-time from October, but his first role within the company has been putting together the White Rabbit storyline. This has seen a string of clues appearing on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" which have gone online and viral, hinting at a new talent debuting, which is expected to take place at WWE's Extreme Rules this Saturday.

Of course, when it comes to MJF he has had no problem in commenting on situations relating to WWE at times, whether it be praising performances or interacting with the likes of Baron Corbin and Sheamus on social media. This has all played into the fact that MJF is open to potentially joining WWE when his contract expires on January 1, 2024, which links in with someone getting a longtime creative role, which would be focusing on the future. MJF has made it clear that he will sign for whichever promotion will pay him the most, whether that be AEW or WWE, with New Japan Pro Wrestling being the only one he has ruled out.