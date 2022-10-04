WWE Reportedly Taps Former Bray Wyatt Ally As New Director Of Longtime Creative

When it comes to the current White Rabbit "craze" that's gripping WWE, one pill leads you to a clue on "SmackDown", and one pill leads you to a clue on "Raw." And in case all signs weren't pointing to the return of Bray Wyatt already, an interesting report has emerged revealing someone connected with the former WWE star is taking a premium position within the company.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative. It was noted that Fee officially signed his contract with WWE this past week, and was scheduled to start with the company, full-time, in October.

An accomplished comic book writer, Fee is known for serving as the head writer on several Disney TV series, as well as writing comic books for Marvel characters such as Daredevil, Spider-Man, and The Avengers. He has also done horror work for Marvel in the past. Sources noted to Fightful that Fee was a wrestling fan and that he was said to be up to date with WWE's current onscreen product.

Fee's most interesting connection, however, is with Wyatt. Fightful noted that Fee had previously pitched a film to WWE regarding Wyatt's "Fiend" character, which was set to go forward before Wyatt was released by WWE in August 2021. Sources have also told Fightful that among Fee's first projects for the promotion has been the White Rabbit storyline that has cryptically played out on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" over the last month.