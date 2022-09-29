Backstage WWE News On Bray Wyatt And Success Of White Rabbit Campaign

For weeks fans have been treated to the subtle tease of the White Rabbit, with several QR codes and clues posted throughout WWE programming. The teases have crossed over into non-televised content as well with the Jefferson Airplane classic of the same name playing during a commercial break for the live audience.

Rumors are swirling about who, or what is behind the White Rabbit easter eggs with many saying the dots are connected to former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, who has been off of WWE television since he was released in mid-2021. According to a Fightful Select report weeks ago, the reveal is in fact believed to be Wyatt, but at the time they had stated sources had been "left in the dark" regarding his come back.

Providing an update on that story, Fightful is now reporting that backstage people have also been in the dark on the creative around the QR aspect of the White Rabbit teases. WWE creative has largely been "hands-off" involving the easter eggs, with the people Fightful spoke to being unsure of the tiny details. It also goes on to note that the campaign is creating even more of a buzz than WWE expected.

Of course, WWE higher-ups are the ones controlling the plans. The report goes on to say WWE Extreme Rules is where the official reveal of who the White Rabbit is will go down. Whether or not the person responsible for these teasers will actually be seen physically or not is still not known.