Behind-The-Scenes News About Possible Bray Wyatt WWE Return

Like that one scene in "Platoon," Jefferson Airplane's song "White Rabbit" has been playing at WWE events recently, hinting that something, or someone, big is coming. The clues continued to pile up last night on "WWE Raw," when some viral promotion from WWE suggested this "White Rabbit" would be arriving on this Friday's "WWE SmackDown." What does it mean? Is it a sign that Bray Wyatt is returning? Or is Karrion Kross dusting off his old Lucha Underground gimmick?

According to Fightful Select, the wind appears to be blowing towards the return of Wyatt, with Fightful reporting that the "White Rabbit" teases have caused incredible speculation that Wyatt may soon be returning to WWE. Fightful has noted, however, that no WWE source they had spoken too had confirmed Wyatt's return at this time or what the "White Rabbit" story refers to, with sources stating they had been "left in the dark" regarding the situation.

Fightful also noted that elements of WWE production were also unaware on what the teases represented, with Fightful describing them as having "yet to have been clued in." Additionally, while the references and backstage teases seen on TV, such as crows appearing in certain backstage segments, are intentional, those in charge of props at WWE haven't listed said props in their list regarding props being brought to TV tapings, adding further mystery.