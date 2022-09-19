'White Rabbit' Easter Egg During WWE Raw Leads To Tantalizing Clues Online
Recently, "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane has been played at WWE events. Whether it is during commercial breaks during episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown" or during breaks in the action at non-televised live events, Grace Slick's voice has been heard ringing out across arenas where WWE is present. The song is accompanied by an ominous red light, which has led to speculation that this is all signaling that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is making his return to WWE soon.
Well, Jefferson Airplane and red lights returned to WWE once again during Monday's "Raw," as "White Rabbit" was played over the speakers again and it was joined by the signature red lights. WWE also added something special for the fans watching on TV. During a backstage segment involving the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE history, Austin Theory, a QR code could be seen in the background. Scanning this QR code took the curious to an animation featuring a white rabbit.
"Feed Your Head" is seen in the animation, joined by the rabbit. "Feed Your Head" is also the ending lyrics in the song "White Rabbit."
Down The Rabbit Hole
The rabbit then jumps into a hole and into a game of hangman, with a clue for the game reading, "Who killed the world?" The rabbit jumps across the letters until it successfully solves the puzzle by guessing the letters that spell out the answer: "You did."
There's more. The first five letters that the rabbit guesses are D, followed by E, then M, and O and N. This, of course, spells out "demon." D and O were the only successfully guessed letters by the rabbit before it jumped to X, I, U, and Y, to finally reveal the answer to the game.
The font used to write the words, "You did" matches the same font used on one of Wyatt's old t-shirts.
There's more to the animation after the puzzle is solved. It apparently teases that something, or someone, is coming to "SmackDown" Friday night. The rabbit flashed around text that switched from "9.23" and "9:23." The numerals also flashed white and blue, the same colors as the famous "SmackDown" logo.
