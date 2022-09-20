Speculation Regarding Bray Wyatt And Another Star As WWE's Possible White Rabbit Payoff

The Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" first topped the charts in 1967. However, more recently it has been heard at WWE events. So, why did WWE resurrect that psychedelic relic from the Summer of Love?

There has been a percolating pool of speculation that "White Rabbit" is a signal for the return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to WWE – and no less a figure than Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently waxed nostalgic over Wyatt's distinctive brand of imagination. Are wrestling fans going down the wrong rabbit hole in believing the 55-year-old sounds of Grace Slick's caterwauling is a cue for Wyatt's integration back into the WWE storylines one year after he was let go from the roster?

Muddying the proverbial waters on the matter is WrestleVotes, which wondered aloud about the song's new placement in the WWE event soundtrack.

"Asked a source about the White Rabbit deal," the WrestleVotes Twitter page said. "Source said while he suspects its Bray Wyatt, he said it's being 'withheld' from everyone. WWE has been able to draw significant interest from this, w/o it being a 'TV storyline' & they'd like to keep it as quiet as possible."

There is also another train of thought that believes the "White Rabbit" references are not about Wyatt, but instead would lead to Karrion Kross, who went by the White Rabbit name during his time with Lucha Underground. Kross acknowledged that theory in a Twitter post that shared images of a white rabbit, a hole to represent going underground, alongside a question mark, and the classic hourglass which is a part of his character.