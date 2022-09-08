Triple H Describes What It Was Like To Work With Bray Wyatt

When it comes to describing Bray Wyatt, one word that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque would never use is "dull."

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on "BT Sport," Levesque praised the wrestler as being a resource of imaginative — if unbridled — ideas.

"[He is] one of the most — and I mean this in the best way possible — crazy creative people I've ever been around," Levesque said. "[His] mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it's like being in a whirlwind of stuff, without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it's just all over the place. And he's a victim of his own mind."

Nonetheless, Levesque acknowledged that "I loved working with him," adding that he was appreciative of "even just being a small part" of the creation of the Bray Wyatt character.

"I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head — like some crazy place, right?" said Levesque, who commended Wyatt for having a "wonderfully free-flowing, creative mind; as long as you can harness him, it's an amazing thing."

Although Levesque admitted that "sometimes those talents are difficult to work with," he stressed that was "kind of the fun of it."

"Everybody has quirks and things and thoughts, but you communicate with each other, and you create your collaborative with each other," he said. "To me, that's when this is the best, when you can fluidly — point and click is boring. I want to get the ideas from everywhere and collaborate and work together and figure out how to harness those ideas and put them on paper and get them on TV or social media, wherever we're going to do it and run with them."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "BT Sport" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.