During his final few months in WWE, Bray Wyatt was no longer liked by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, according to Fightful Select.

The report noted that Wyatt was outspoken when he felt creative was bad, and this led to his strained relationship with McMahon.

Furthermore, Wyatt and Randy Orton were reportedly “not happy” with the creative direction or outcome of their WrestleMania 37 match, which was changed two days before the show. It was noted that the original plan was for Orton to take time off after the match, but it was Wyatt who ended up being written off WWE TV. In addition, several WWE Superstars approached Orton and Wyatt, and expressed to them that they “felt bad” about plans for the WrestleMania match getting changed.

Although the Orton – Wyatt – Alexa Bliss storyline lasted for more than six months, Fightful was told that there was “never a true creative endgame for that story.”

The report added that WWE creative was told about frustration around the “burned Fiend” angle, specifically the size, weight and movement of the suit. Wyatt told WWE’s writers that he believed the suit was “too heavy” and that he would have trouble wrestling with it. This led to the suit being scrapped in time for WrestleMania.

While talent was told that Wyatt’s release was a “budget cut,” it’s unclear if that was specifically cited to Wyatt himself. This created a lot of frustration among roster, staff, and employees alike, with many reaching out to Fightful after Wyatt’s release, stating “there had to be more to it” considering Wyatt was a known money-maker.

Furthermore, a consensus was that almost nobody in the company truly believed Wyatt was let go due to a budget cut, citing The Fiend’s popularity and merchandise sales. Wyatt’s release led to several other long-time stars worrying about their job security, despite of their positions on the card or prior pushes.

Wyatt officially became a free agent on Nov. 2.