Possible Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Spotted On WWE Extreme Rules Poster

Are fans going down "the rabbit hole" when it comes to Bray Wyatt speculation? WWE appears to be leaning into the buzz if you take a look at the latest advertisement for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE released a poster featuring the return of the "Fight Pit" for a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Behind the shoulder of Riddle on the left-hand side is a familiar relic that ties to the history of Bray Wyatt: a lantern.

Lanterns have been a part of the Wyatt act since his early days on the WWE main roster, as the character fully embraced a backwoods identity that hearkened back to Robert DeNiro's character in the 1991 film "Cape Fear." It would be customary for Wyatt to bring a lantern to the ring ,and even when he transitioned into The Fiend, that persona had the head of Bray Wyatt as a lantern.

Speculation about Wyatt's impending appearance was fueled further by cryptic messaging throughout "WWE Raw" on Monday. QR codes floated behind the scenes and in the crowd, which led to fans seeing a little white rabbit playing "hangman" and teasing "9.23," the date for this week's "SmackDown." A rabbit has been a part of Wyatt's act in the past, as Wyatt's "Firefly Funhouse" featured the character of Rambling Rabbit.

Wyatt, however, isn't the only star to have ties to a bunny. While on "Lucha Underground," Karrion Kross was called "The White Rabbit, and the rabbit in the QR codes featured Kross' "sands of time" icon. Kross has teased interest in seeing a potential Wyatt return.