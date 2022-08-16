Top WWE Star Continues To Tease Bray Wyatt Return

Tick Tock. Karrion Kross is anxiously awaiting Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE comeback.

A week after teasing a Hell in a Cell match pitting himself & Scarlett against Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, Kross shared a fan-made image Monday which shows the main event of Clash at the Castle being changed to a Fatal Four-Way Match between himself, Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. A little later, Kross responded to former ECW personality Joel Gertner who floated the possibility of a Kross vs. Wyatt match at next year's WrestleMania 39. Needless to say, Kross welcomed the idea of such a match.

Wyatt has yet to acknowledge or respond to Kross' teases.

According to several reports, Wyatt's return to WWE is imminent. After an initial report from Fightful Select which suggested that there have been internal discussions to bring Wyatt back, Wade Keller of PWTorch took it a step further over the weekend, noting that "Bray is likely back in WWE soon."

FIghtful Select's report had also shockingly revealed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allegedly made derogatory remarks about Wyatt's physique shortly before releasing the wrestler on July 31, 2021. It was also noted that Wyatt pushing back against creative plans for him led to McMahon souring on the former WWE Champion. However, with Triple H taking over as WWE's Head of Talent Relations and Head of Creative, there is a feeling that Wyatt will be welcomed back with open arms. It's well-documented that the original Wyatt Family, comprising of Bray, Erick Redbeard and the late Brodie Lee, laid the groundwork for their stable under the leadership of Triple H and Dusty Rhodes more than a decade ago in FCW and later in NXT.

For what it's worth, fans believe there were references to "The Fiend" on this week's "WWE Raw." One particular fan cited the gloved hand holding a door open in the background during the backstage brawl between Theory and Dolph Ziggler, pointing out how the glove looked similar to the ones worn by Wyatt's former persona. Others believe the mystery man was actually Dexter Lumis, who managed to gatecrash the show for a second week in a row only to be detained by cops.