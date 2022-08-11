Karrion Kross Teases Fans With Huge Bray Wyatt Gimmick Match

When taking a look through Kross' recent Instagram stories, you'll find some intriguing posts, especially two that tease that he'd love to tangle with Bray Wyatt in the future. The fan posts, which Kross is able to share on his Instagram story because he is tagged in them, show match graphics of Kross teaming up with Scarlett against the team of Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Of course, Bliss was involved in a storyline with Wyatt before his departure from WWE last summer. In any case, it is a dream match for many and Kross seemed to agree by commenting on one of the graphics that pitted the teams competing in a Hell in a Cell match by saying, "This match would be AWESOME!"

While Kross, Scarlett, and Bliss are all contracted to WWE at this time, Wyatt is not. However, with Levesque leading creative and running Talent Relations, Wyatt could potentially be tempted back in the future. After all, Wyatt first got his start with WWE in "NXT" – similar to Kross – under Levesque's leadership. In addition, in recent weeks, a handful of Levesque's "NXT" favorites have made returns to the company, such as Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Kross and Scarlett, so a Wyatt return would not look out of place by any stretch. For now, however, Kross will just have to bide his time. Tick tock.