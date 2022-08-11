Karrion Kross Teases Fans With Huge Bray Wyatt Gimmick Match
Karrion Kross made his jaw-dropping return to WWE last Friday night on "WWE SmackDown" alongside his valet and real-life wife, Scarlett. The last time fans saw Kross on WWE television, he was portraying a gladiator-themed character that, well, didn't go down as those behind the scenes might have hoped. Nevertheless, fans were delighted to see that Kross had reverted to the gimmick that made him a feared heel in "NXT" upon his return. Although, it appears Kross is now already teasing the possibility of a gimmick match with another feared – but at the same time much-loved – individual on his Instagram.
Kross initially made his debut on "NXT," with Scarlett, in April 2020 following weeks of mysterious video packages leading up to their first appearance. At the time, "NXT" was being led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque – now the current head of creative for WWE and the man responsible for bringing Kross back to WWE – and The Game ultimately booked him to win the "NXT" Championship at TakeOver: XXX just four months after his initial debut. Sadly, a shoulder injury forced Kross to relinquish the gold just days later, but upon his return, he would win the "NXT" Championship for the second time on night two of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April 2021. Not long after, a call-up to the main roster took place – when the gladiator-themed gimmick was assigned to him – before he and Scarlett were released a few months later.
It appears Kross wants to cross Bray Wyatt off his list
When taking a look through Kross' recent Instagram stories, you'll find some intriguing posts, especially two that tease that he'd love to tangle with Bray Wyatt in the future. The fan posts, which Kross is able to share on his Instagram story because he is tagged in them, show match graphics of Kross teaming up with Scarlett against the team of Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Of course, Bliss was involved in a storyline with Wyatt before his departure from WWE last summer. In any case, it is a dream match for many and Kross seemed to agree by commenting on one of the graphics that pitted the teams competing in a Hell in a Cell match by saying, "This match would be AWESOME!"
While Kross, Scarlett, and Bliss are all contracted to WWE at this time, Wyatt is not. However, with Levesque leading creative and running Talent Relations, Wyatt could potentially be tempted back in the future. After all, Wyatt first got his start with WWE in "NXT" – similar to Kross – under Levesque's leadership. In addition, in recent weeks, a handful of Levesque's "NXT" favorites have made returns to the company, such as Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Kross and Scarlett, so a Wyatt return would not look out of place by any stretch. For now, however, Kross will just have to bide his time. Tick tock.