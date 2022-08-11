Backstage News On Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Now That Triple H Is In Charge Of Creative

2021 was a change-filled year for the WWE, with the company releasing over 80 talents from its roster. Superstars on that ignominious list included Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Malaki Black, and Andrade El Idolo, but there was no more puzzling name among them than Bray Wyatt.

The three-time WWE world champion was let go in July 2021, with the company sending out a short memo on their social media wishing him the best "in all his future endeavors." Unfortunately for his fans, however, there haven't been any future endeavors to speak of. Wyatt has been laying low since his release, having yet to make an appearance for any wrestling promotion in any capacity. He has, however, done a great job of teasing fans about his next step along the way, even cryptically suggesting that a return to WWE could ultimately be his landing spot. The most recent example of this saw Wyatt send out a tweet referencing several WWE legends, including The Rock, Ric Flair and the Undertaker.

With Paul "Triple H" Levesque now taking over as the head of WWE creative following the recent downfall of Vince McMahon, the prospect of Wyatt returning to WWE seems even more likely. Triple H has made it his mission to bring back several talents Vince McMahon let go, particularly those who came up through "NXT," with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Dexter Lumis being the first to come back. All of them are former "NXT" wrestlers, and so is Wyatt.