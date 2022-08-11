John Cena Shares Pair Of Bray Wyatt Inspired Social Media Posts

John Cena is a man of many talents. His resume which includes sixteen world championship reigns in WWE, countless WrestleMania main events, and a successful transition to acting thanks to roles in films like "Trainwreck," "Blockers," and "The Suicide Squad," as well as the hit HBO Max series "Peacemaker." But Cena has another talent that may surpass all of those accolades: his knack for cryptic Instagram posts.

Over the years, Cena has perfected the art of posting a photo, generally of a wrestler, on the social media platform with no context whatsoever. This includes a picture of AJ Styles in 2016 as rumors swirled that Styles would be leaving New Japan to come work for WWE, bizarre photos of WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and even, at one point, a photo of the WWE logo to tease Cena's own return. As such, it's only natural Cena would be the one to post not one, but two cryptic teases regarding a former WWE wrestler who is known for his own cryptic posts on social media.