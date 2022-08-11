John Cena Shares Pair Of Bray Wyatt Inspired Social Media Posts
John Cena is a man of many talents. His resume which includes sixteen world championship reigns in WWE, countless WrestleMania main events, and a successful transition to acting thanks to roles in films like "Trainwreck," "Blockers," and "The Suicide Squad," as well as the hit HBO Max series "Peacemaker." But Cena has another talent that may surpass all of those accolades: his knack for cryptic Instagram posts.
Over the years, Cena has perfected the art of posting a photo, generally of a wrestler, on the social media platform with no context whatsoever. This includes a picture of AJ Styles in 2016 as rumors swirled that Styles would be leaving New Japan to come work for WWE, bizarre photos of WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and even, at one point, a photo of the WWE logo to tease Cena's own return. As such, it's only natural Cena would be the one to post not one, but two cryptic teases regarding a former WWE wrestler who is known for his own cryptic posts on social media.
Is Bray Wyatt Returning To WWE?
Early Tuesday morning, Cena posted two photos, without comment, related to former WWE star Bray Wyatt. The first was a screenshot of a tweet Wyatt posted days ago, where he name dropped several different wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor, AEW, and WWE. The second was a photo of Wyatt, dressed in his Firefly Fun House attire, knocking out "Doctor of Thuganomics" Cena with a chain during their Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36.
Cena's post come a srumors swirl that Wyatt may be on his way back to WWE. The company famously released the former WWE Champion around this time last year, with reports citing budget cuts and issues between Wyatt and then-WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon as the reasons behind his firing. With McMahon now retired and WWE now under the control of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque, however, fans see a Wyatt-WWE reunion as more possible than ever, and Cena's Instragram posts have certainly done nothing to dampen that fire.