Could Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) be making his return to WWE at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event? Or could he perhaps show up at AEW’s debut show in Los Angeles Wednesday night?

If you’ve glanced over Rotunda’s Twitter account Tuesday, you’d be justified in expecting his imminent comeback.

For starters, Rotunda changed his Twitter name from the previous red circle (⭕️) to WYATT 6, which fans immediately perceived as a sign of his comeback at Hell in a Cell – scheduled six days from the time of the name change. Although his handle remains @Windham6, a change he made last October upon serving his 90-day WWE non-compete clause, Rotunda bringing back ‘WYATT’ to his Twitter name has given a ton of hope to WWE fans hoping for his comeback.

Furthermore, Rotunda changed his profile picture to an image that appears to be a moth flipped upside down with red scribbles drawn over its head. If you look closely, however, you can see The Fiend’s face.

Shortly thereafter, Rotunda seemingly made a reference to his WWE release last July, referring to it as a period of horrible suffering, but not before admitting that he’s over the pain, and he’s got s–t to do now.

Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got s--t to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️ — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022

That’s not all.

About an hour later, Rotunda expressed his disdain for “irrelevant clowns” making assumptions about his personal character and what led to his departure from WWE.

I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.

Believe in me.#IFoundIt — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022

Rotunda’s final tweet seemed to prepare his fireflies for the inevitable.

Patience. It’s almost time — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022

Although Rotunda’s tweets seemingly hint at a WWE comeback, it would be premature to rule out an All Elite debut, especially with AEW debuting in Los Angeles Wednesday, with executives from Warner Bros. Discovery in attendance. That said, a report last month suggested that Rotunda has set “a very high asking price” to return to wrestling, which led to his previous talks with AEW falling apart.

