Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was making in excess of $4 million a year prior to his WWE release last July, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

On the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Meltzer provided a follow-up on his previous report that Wyatt had set “a very high asking price” to return to WWE or join AEW.

“His price is really high,” Meltzer noted. “I know a couple of companies that wanted to get him, but the price he was asking was really just too high.”

Meltzer then mentioned that since Wyatt was making over $4 million a year with WWE, only AEW could realistically afford him, unless WWE decided to bring back the former WWE Champion. However, Meltzer felt Wyatt doesn’t “fit perfectly” with AEW, and doesn’t fit well with NJPW either.

As noted, the Wyatt Family reunited over the weekend at a fan convention in Liverpool, England. Wyatt was also spotted hanging out with WWE Hall of Famer Madusa.

Last week, Wyatt changed his Twitter name to a red circle, while also changing his photo to a sketch of a one-eyed creature. He also sent out a series of cryptic tweets.

At WrestleMania Axxess in Dallas earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said he wishes to see Bray Wyatt return “home” to WWE at some point.

Bray Wyatt recently held a Q&A on social media to answer questions on his wrestling future, his health and a lot more. Since his WWE release last July, he has been working on a horror film project along with special effects artist Jason Baker.

