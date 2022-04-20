Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has set a very high asking price to return to WWE or join AEW, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

While responding to a fan on Twitter, Meltzer noted Tuesday that a wrestling promotion would have to shell out a lot of money to sign the former WWE Champion. Meltzer also mentioned how both WWE and AEW would be interested in each other’s top talents right now, while reacting to a report of WWE’s interest in bringing back FTR.

WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda recently provided an update on when his two sons, Wyatt and Bo Dallas, could return to the squared circle.

“They’re definitely not maybe done,” Rotunda said on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. “I don’t know, they’re kind of got their foot in and going with a couple different things, trying to see what’s available. So, you know, maybe you’ll see them back. Maybe you won’t, I don’t know yet, but I don’t want to speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going.”

At WrestleMania Axxess in Dallas earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said he wishes to see Bray Wyatt return “home” to WWE at some point.

Wyatt recently held a Q&A on social media to answer questions on his wrestling future, his health and a lot more. Since his WWE release last July, he has been working on a horror film project along with special effects artist Jason Baker. Baker appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily to provide an update on the project.

