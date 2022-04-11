Count WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker among those who want to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE. The two men faced one another at WrestleMania 31, and Wyatt apparently earned Undertaker’s respect during their time together in the company.

“I hope things get worked out with him somewhere,” Undertaker said at WrestleMania Axxess earlier this month. “He is a phenomenal talent and I think he has a lot to offer this industry. So, I want to wish the best for him. Hopefully, at some point, he comes home.”

WWE released Bray Wyatt last July. He had not appeared in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton. Wyatt did make an appearance on RAW the following night for a Firefly Fun House segment, indicting he was getting ready for a fresh start that never came to fruition.

Bray Wyatt has made some public appearances since his release from WWE. However, he has not wrestled a match. AEW and Impact Wrestling both reportedly had hopes of bringing Wyatt into their companies, but instead, Wyatt has pursued opportunities outside of professional wrestling.

Bray Wyatt has recently been working on a horror film project. One of his collaborators on it is special effects artist Jason Baker. He previously worked with Wyatt on some of the original Firefly Funhouse segments produced for WWE. Details on the film project remain shrouded in secrecy, but earlier this year Baker said work is “coming along”.

“It’s happening, it’s going,” Baker said. “Did some stuff in November in Tennessee and we’re working on some more stuff and it’s coming along and yeah. Hopefully, people like it once we finally get it all put together.”

Bray Wyatt’s tenure in WWE began in 2009 when he first signed with the company. He went on to win the WWE Championship. He was also a two-time WWE Universal Champion.

