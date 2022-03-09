Former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda (FKA Bray Wyatt) will be making his first post-WWE appearance this Sunday at the Showcase of Legends 7 event in Albany, New York.

According to the event’s website, Wyatt will be available for a meet-and-greet, photo-ops and autograph signings between 10 am and 2 pm.

Other names announced for the event include AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Scarlett Bordeaux, IMPACT star W. Morrissey, Erick Redbeard, AEW star Evil Uno, Torrie Wilson, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, AEW star Dustin Rhodes and Matt Cardona.

Since his WWE release last July, Wyatt has been busy working on a horror film project along with special effects artist Jason Baker. Recently, Baker appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily to provide an update on the project.

“It’s happening, it’s going,” Baker said. “Did some stuff [with Bray] in November in Tennessee and we’re working on some more stuff and it’s coming along and yeah. Hopefully, people like it once we finally get it all put together.”

As reported earlier, Bray Wyatt has also been announced for WrestleCon 2022, which will be held during WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas, Texas.

