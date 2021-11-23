Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) has been announced as the first guest for WrestleCon 2022.

The WrestleCon convention announced on Monday night that they “let him in” for next year’s big convention during WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas, Texas. The announcement included artwork showing Rotunda as The Fiend.

After being limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleCon will return to a full-scale operation during WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas next year. The Rotunda announcement noted that there will be more than 200 talents booked for the event.

The WrestleCon 2022 website notes that the convention will run from Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5. They are now taking vendor sign-up forms, and hotel reservations for attendees at the Fairmont Dallas.

Rotunda has been a free agent from WWE ever since his 90-day non-compete expired on Friday, October 29. He is set to appear in an upcoming horror movie, but it remains to be seen if he will be working for AEW or Impact Wrestling by next spring.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleCon and WWE’s WrestleMania 38, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas.

Below is the WrestleCon announcement on Rotunda: