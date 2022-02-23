Special effects artist Jason Baker recently spoke with the Rock & Roll Beer Guy Podcast about working with Bray Wyatt and the original FireFly Funhouse segments. Baker was the designer for many of The Fiend’s props and masks and worked closely with Bray Wyatt during his time as the character.

Baker and Bray Wyatt have worked on numerous projects in the past, and he gave an update on the horror film project they have in the works. Everything is still hush-hush regarding the details, but Baker promises it’s “coming along”.

“It’s happening, it’s going. Did some stuff in November in Tennessee and we’re working on some more stuff and it’s coming along and yeah. Hopefully, people like it once we finally get it all put together.”

One of Baker’s first projects with Bray Wyatt were the original FireFly Funhouse segments. The segments were routinely a highlight of WWE programming, and they served as a bonding point for the two men. Once they connected, it didn’t take long for the pair to transition from colleagues to “good friends”.

“I had such a blast working with him and directing him when we did the original first eight FireFly Funhouse segments that, you know, we just clicked and become really good friends and we just, you know, he’s an amazing collaborator. He’s one of the smartest people I know. So, he’s, you know, I’m like, why wouldn’t I wanna? Yeah and we’ve got some other really good people involved. And yeah, it should be fun, once we finally, once we finally get to put, you know, boots to the ground. Which is always the hardest part. Just getting your, just getting all your ducks in a row.”

The Fiend character came to an end when Bray Wyatt was released in July of last year. Regarding Wyatt’s release, Baker says the reasoning behind it is above his pay grade. However, regardless of the circumstances surrounding Wyatt’s release, he’d still like to see him return to WWE.

“It’s all above my pay grade. You know what I mean? I’m gonna stay in my pay grade, I’m gonna stay in my pay lane. You know, like, again, we have an amazing relationship. I have an amazing relationship with Windham, with Bray. I have an amazing relationship with WWE. They’ve always been amazing to us. You know, of course, I wish Windham was still there.”

“You know, some of the funnest things I ever got to do in my career professionally and personally was with, involved with him and WWE. But you know, I’m like, again, circumstances that I was not a part of, that I don’t know exactly what happened went down and it’s just, you know, you know, it’s sort of how it goes, you know? So, would I like to see him back there? Of course, but is he going to be? I have no idea. You know, and even if he was, I wouldn’t wanna know because I’d want to be surprised just like everybody else.”

Luckily for Baker, Wyatt’s release didn’t have too much of an impact on his career. He’s in a unique situation where he isn’t an employee of WWE. His company retains WWE as a client, and that is where the line is drawn.

“We’re our company and we have a relationship with WWE as a vendor, client, you know, proprietor of effects to them. But we don’t actually work for them. So there’s just certain things that happen, you know, happy in Connecticut up in Titan Towers.”

