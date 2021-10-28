Jason Baker, owner of Callosum Studios, tweeted out a photo of himself with Bray Wyatt earlier today. Baker (along with Tom Savini) designed Wyatt’s “The Fiend” mask.

“Just another day at the office with @WWEBrayWyatt,” Baker wrote.

The tweet’s location was from Burbank, California and it looks like the two were standing in front of Warner Brothers Studios Gate 4. Seems like the two are connecting again on whatever Wyatt’s next look is going to be.

Wyatt was released by WWE back on July 31 and has been waiting for his 90-day non-compete clause to come to an end.

As noted, Wyatt teased yesterday on social media that he had “2 more days.” Likely referring to officially becoming a free agent on Friday, October 29.

It’s still a mystery where Wyatt is going to land next. AEW President Tony Khan said earlier this month the two “haven’t talked.”