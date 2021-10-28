Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt tweeted “2 more days” Wednesday, to possibly inform fans that his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE is about to end within 48 hours.

Wyatt was released by WWE on Saturday, July 31, and will officially become a free agent this Friday, October 29.

Although several reports suggest that Wyatt is expected to join AEW, Tony Khan recently said in an interview that he hasn’t talked to the third-generation wrestler.

“He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all,” Khan said. “I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”

Last week, a report noted that Impact Wrestling reached out to Wyatt before the Bound for Glory pay-per-view, but couldn’t reach a deal with him.

Wyatt is expected to use his real name, Windham Rotunda, going forward. You can see his tweet below.