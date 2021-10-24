Impact Wrestling made attempts to beef up last night’s Bound for Glory PPV by reaching out to a couple different former WWE stars, according to Fightful Select.

As noted earlier this week, Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) was expected to debut for Impact soon after meeting with Impact EVP Scott D’Amore. Talent even expected him to show up at the PPV, but he has not signed a contract with the company as of yet.

Bray Wyatt was also asked about coming in, but a deal between the two sides was never said to be close. Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause with WWE isn’t quite over yet (October 31) anyways, so a PPV appearance was out of the question.

Lastly, former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed was actually booked for the show. His appearance was then cancelled for unknown reasons.

The PPV featured some big moments, such as Mickie James winning the Impact Knockouts Championship. Also, Josh Alexander defeating Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship, then promptly losing it after Moose cashed-in his title shot that he won earlier in the night.