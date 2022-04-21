It’s unknown what Bray Wyatt’s next move in wrestling is in the wake of reports coming out regarding his asking price and an upcoming movie role. That hasn’t stopped the former WWE Champion from teasing fans with a potential new direction for when he resurfaces.

Earlier today On Twitter, Bray Wyatt officially changed his Twitter name to a red circle, while also changing his photo to a sketch of a one-eyed creature. He then tweeted the first of what would be several cryptic tweets.

“I do think it’s true that ‘he who makes a beast of himself, gets rid of the pain of being a man,'” Wyatt began.

Bray Wyatt then continued with a few more tweets, the second one featuring another drawing of a creature with a snake crawling into its mouth.

“But,” Wyatt tweeted. “But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all. #What If. To be sentient.”

It’s unclear if Wyatt’s tweets were referring to a potential in-ring return, a new concept, or something else entirely.

Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen in a wrestling environment since WrestleMania 37 last year, where he was defeated by Randy Orton in singles action. Wyatt was later released from WWE in August of 2021.

