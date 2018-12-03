John Cena Explains His "Stone Cold" Instagram Posts On "Ellen" (Videos)

John Cena appeared on The Ellen Show this morning. During the show Cena explained some of his Instagram posts, including the "Stone Cold" Stove Top image below that he posted on Thanksgiving.

"For some reason on Friday I figured it should be 'Stone Cold Friday', but you will never see 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, it will be 'Stone Cold' something else," Cena explained. "And the Thanksgiving one was 'Stone Cold' Stove Top."

Cena also taught Ellen some Mandarin and handed out gifts for the show's "12 Days of Giveaways," as seen below.

Cena's "Stone Cold" posts have been a weekly item for awhile now. You can check out some of his other posts below: