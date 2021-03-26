The first trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad dropped earlier this afternoon. The film features WWE star John Cena as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker.

A loose sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad also stars the ensemble of Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis and countless others. The film follows the titular Suicide Squad as they attempt to destroy a Nazi era laboratory in South America.

Described as a “douchey Captain America”, Cena was officially announced as Peacemaker in August of 2020. He is also set to play the character in the upcoming HBO Max series of the same name, which contributed to Cena declining to appear at Wrestlemania 37 this year.

You can watch the trailer below.