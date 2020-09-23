John Cena, who will portray the role of Peacemaker in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad movie, is set to headline a TV offshoot of the same DC character. The show, titled Peacemaker, will be an eight-episode series that has been ordered by HBO Max.

According to Deadline, the new straight-to-series show will explore the origins of the character that Cena plays in the 2021 movie, which also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and Taika Waititi.

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this," Cena said through a statement.

Cena also serves as a co-executive producer of the new series, which will begin production in early 2021 prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

As per the official press release, Peacemaker is an action-comedy that will explore the origins of Cena's character, "a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."

The Peacemaker character, originally created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette, was first seen in the Fightin' 5 series originally owned by Charlton Comics.

Cena, a 16-time World Champion in WWE, is also set to star in F9, the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious Franchise. As noted earlier, he has also been announced as the host of TBS' revival of Wipeout.