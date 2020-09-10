As previously reported, John Cena stated today that he was "training for something big."

It has since been announced that Cena will co-host the upcoming Wipeout revival on TBS with Nailed It! host Nicole Byer. TV Line reports that Cena and Byer will offer comedic commentary on each episode. Model and actress Camille Kostek will be a sideline reporter.

"I couldn't be more excited for what's in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants," Cena told TV Line, who is also an executive producer. "The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast-paced, physical fun! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This'll be a hosting experience unlike anything I've ever done!"

Cena's tweet included three emojis of three red circles. The original show's main obstacle was a series of giant red balls, which will be returning.

The premiere date for Wipeout has not yet been announced. The original Wipeout aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014.

Wipeout is not the only upcoming TBS reality competition series to feature a pro wrestler. Cody announced this week that he will be a judge on another TBS reality show, Go-Big Show.

Cena posted the tweet below on the new show, stating that "this is going to be wild!"