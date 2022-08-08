Bray Wyatt was in the news again this past weekend when the former WWE star posted a message on Twitter that many took to be yet another cryptic post from a man known for his cryptic posts. One Twitter user, @hrudcore, even decided to call Wyatt out for it.

“Cryptic-ass meaningless doodoo but people are gonna lap it up,” the tweet read. “I wonder if all the ‘casuals’ are gonna get those references though?”

This led Wyatt to respond shortly after, complete with a #DooDoo hashtag.

“It’s not meant to be cryptic,” Wyatt tweeted. “It’s a reminder to myself and others that need reminding just how special this business is. And how lucky we are to have it. Put your microscope and biases aside and read it again.”

Whether or not Wyatt meant the post to be cryptic, there’s no doubt it got fans’ attention. Wyatt referenced several different promotions, including AEW, Ring of Honor, and WWE, fueling already-existing speculation on where he’ll end up. Wyatt worked for WWE from 2009 until he was shockingly released on July 31, 2021. Though no concrete reason was ever given for his release, several reports suggested budget cuts and Wyatt being disliked by then-WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon as the main causes.

Since his release, the former three-time world champion has kept a low profile — proposing to longtime partner JoJo Offerman, working on a horror project, reuniting with the remaining members of the Wyatt Family, and, of course, posting several cryptic messages. Wyatt had briefly been rumored for a WWE return this year around the promotion’s Hell in a Cell PLE, which was said to help boost ticket sales for the show. Wyatt would ultimately not appear at the show, which was headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

