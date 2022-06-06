Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) didn’t return to WWE at Hell in a Cell, but the rumors of his comeback reportedly opened up a late demand for tickets for last night’s premium live event in Chicago.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, there was secondary market demand for the sold-out event at Allstate Arena, which was headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes III. In his Sunday daily update, Meltzer attributed the last-minute call for tickets to Rotunda teasing his return to wrestling via social media.

On a related note, Rotunda attended an autograph signing Sunday afternoon for Legends of the Ring and is booked once again for an event in Woodbridge, NJ this coming Saturday. Rotunda’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda (IRS), and his brother, Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas), are also scheduled for the June 11 signing, besides WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Trish Stratus and Lita.

Rotunda made several tweets last week that fans perceived as a sign of his comeback to WWE or pro wrestling in general. Besides changing his profile name to “WYATT 6,” Rotunda made several references to his WWE release last July. He also preached patience while preparing his fireflies for his inevitable comeback.

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) was among the people hoping for a Wyatt sighting last night, so much so that she promised to do 100 squats live if The Fiend were to return at Hell in a Cell.

If the fiend returns to #HIAC

I will do 100 squats live…

😳😳😳 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) June 5, 2022

Since his WWE exit, Rotunda has been working on a horror film project along with special effects artist Jason Baker. With Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes likely off WWE TV for the foreseeable future, the calls for a Bray Wyatt return continue to grow louder on social media as fans believe WWE could use some of his star power.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]