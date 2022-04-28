Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) and Joseann Offerman (fka JoJo) are now engaged to be married.

Offerman took to Instagram this afternoon to reveal that Rotunda popped the question, and she said yes.

“A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda,” she wrote, along with photos of her ring.

Rotunda responded in the comments and wrote, “I’m a lucky dude [hearts emoji x 3]”

Rotunda and Offerman began dating some time in 2017. They have two children together – a son named Knash, born on May 18, 2019, and a daughter named Hyrie, born on May 28, 2020.

You can see Offerman’s full Instagram post with ring photos below:

