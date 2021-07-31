WWE announced earlier today the release of Bray Wyatt after he’d been off WWE TV since the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW.

Wyatt was told by John Laurinaitis that his departure was due to budget cuts, according to F4WOnline. Wyatt is among a string of stars who have been released as of late for the same reason.

The former WWE Superstar was preparing for a return in August, and Wyatt was even booked for some upcoming shows. His last in-ring appearance was against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April.

As noted, Alexa Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s exit from WWE. A recent photo of Bray can be seen here.

Main roster stars typically have a 90-day non-compete clause, although that has yet to be confirmed with Wyatt.