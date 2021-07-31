The wrestling world is reacting to the news of Bray Wyatt’s release.

Former on-screen partner Alexa Bliss has taken to Twitter to thank Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, for his contributions to both the company and her personally.

“I really am at a loss for words,” Bliss wrote. “Thank you so much Windham for everything you’ve done for this company. The most fun I’ve had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I’m just in shock.”

Bliss made her Twitter account private shortly after the tweet.

Bliss had been linked to Wyatt on WWE TV since last summer, when she made a cameo as Sister Abigail in Wyatt’s cinematic match with Braun Strowman at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. From there, Bliss would have a complete makeover, ditching her traditional ring gear for attire inspired by The Fiend. While Wyatt was off television selling her loss to Randy Orton from TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, Bliss appeared on RAW weekly, taunting Orton and attempting to ‘resurrect’ The Fiend. Bliss would accompany The Fiend at WrestleMania, but would turn on him and cost him the match.

